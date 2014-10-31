Gold option volatility soars as investors race to protect against rout

NEW YORK Oct 31 Gold option volatility soared
to its highest level since early this year on Friday, as
investors scrambled to protect their positions against a
prolonged rout after bullion tumbled to its lowest in four
years.
The 2-percent drop in gold December futures, its
biggest one-day decline since July, fueled a revival of interest
in options, in which trading had dimmed after months of
range-bound prices.
The market was jolted by the Bank of Japan's surprise
decision to expand its massive stimulus spending, which sent the
dollar surging against the yen and other major currencies.
Investors rushed to scoop up contracts that give them the
right to sell gold if prices fall below $1,150 per ounce, which
is just $20 shy of current levels after Friday's sell-off.
The CBOE Gold ETF Volatility index, often referred to
as the "Gold VIX", soared 19 percent to 21.46 for its biggest
one-day leap since June. The gauge is a 30-day risk forecast of
options based on the SPDR Gold Trust, which on Friday
also had its biggest one-day sell-off in a year.
"People are looking to protect their long positions because
the market's fallen under the $1,180 an ounce level," Paul
Sacks, principal gold trader at Aurum Options Strategies in New
York said.
On the COMEX, December gold puts with a strike price of
$1,150 per ounce saw the day's heaviest trading, with more than
6,400 lots changing hands by 3:50 p.m. EDT (1950 GMT), more than
double the second most-active contract, the December put with a
$1,100 strike.
The delta - a measure of the probability that the option
will pay off - doubled to 40 from a day earlier. Implied
volatility rose to as high as 19, its loftiest since the end of
December and a jump of almost a quarter from a day earlier,
Reuters data showed.
