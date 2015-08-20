Deutsche Bank to resign as London bullion clearer - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 20 Deutsche Bank is to
sever its last link with commodity trading by resigning as a
clearing member of the London gold and silver over-the-counter
business, two industry sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
The move leaves five banks - Barclays, HSBC
, Bank of Nova Scotia, JP Morgan and
UBS - to settle daily bullion transactions between
dealers, amounting to more than $5 trillion worth of metal each
year.
"Deutsche Bank is resigning as a shareholding member of the
London Precious Metals Clearing (LPMCL) company," one of the
sources said.
Deutsche declined to comment.
The German bank was a founding member of the LPMCL, which
was set up in 2001 to develop an electronic matching system to
replace trading by phone or fax.
(Editing by Pratima Desai and Pravin Char)