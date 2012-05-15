Paulson holds to gold ETFs in Q1, profits as prices rise

* Paulson stays flat on gold ETFs, after cutbacks in Q3-Q4
* Gambit results in paper gain of nearly $180 million
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 14 Prominent hedge fund manager
John Paulson held on to his ETF bullion holdings in the first
quarter of this year, profiting from an early surge in gold
prices before the market tanked, a regulatory filing by his
company showed on Tuesday.
It was the first time Paulson had retained his position in
the SPDR Gold Trust since the second quarter of 2011. He
slashed his holdings in the world's largest gold ETF in two
earlier quarters due to what analysts suspected were client
redemptions.
Other major fund managers with positions in SPDR Gold,
including billionaire financier George Soros, also turned
positive on the ETF during the first quarter, some raising their
holdings sharply.
Paulson & Co owned 17.3 million shares in SPDR Gold at the
end of March 31, virtually unchanged from Dec. 31, a regulatory
filing to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission showed.
The gamble resulted in a paper gain of nearly $180 million
for the company as the value of its ETF holdings rose to $2.81
billion from $2.63 billion amid rising bullion prices.
The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion
, jumped 11 percent in January as the market appeared on
course to test September's record highs above $1,920 an ounce.
The rally, however, lost steam abruptly, with gold falling a
cumulative 4 percent in February and March before finishing the
quarter up nearly 7 percent. The sell-off has deepened since,
taking gold to below $1,545 an ounce by Friday's close, down
more than 1 percent for the year.
Analysts read the first quarter filing by Paulson as a sign
that the hedge fund manager, a well-known gold bull, has not
lost his faith in the precious metal as a long hedge against
inflation.
Paulson has to date been the biggest holder of SPDR shares,
using them to hedge currency exposure, while other managers such
as David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb have favored more-discrete
investments in physical bullion.
Still some expected him to join the herd and cut some of his
holdings in gold before the second quarter was through.
"There's absolutely no question in my mind that large
institutions have been net sellers in gold over the past two
weeks," said Adam Sarhan at New York's Sarhan Capital. "The fact
that Paulson has been coming under a lot of pressure on his
other holdings may force him to liquidate as well."
During the first quarter, Paulson was also bullish in
outlook in his outlook for gold-miners such as Barrick Gold Corp
and IAMGold Corp, accumulating more shares in
the companies.
SOROS, OTHERS, ADD TO GOLD ETFs
Billionaire financier George Soros increased his position in
SPDR Gold to nearly $52 million in the first quarter from $13
million previously.
Last year, Soros, who had called gold "the ultimate bubble",
had largely dumped his stake in the ETF before the metal ran up
to a record peak of $1,920.30 per ounce in September.
Other major institutional investors, including PIMCO and the
Teacher Retirement System of Texas, also boosted their GLD
holdings during the quarter. Eric Mindich's Eton Park Capital,
which held only SPDR gold options during the fourth quarter, was
back to holding to common shares as well.
Overall holdings in the SPDR Trust rose just over 8 percent
in the first quarter, after a 2 percent gain in the fourth,
according to data obtained from SPDR's website. Gold ETF
holdings increased as the price of bullion rose more than 6
percent in the first quarter.