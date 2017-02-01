Royal Mint bullion coin sales surge on wave of political turmoil

| LLANTRISANT, Wales
LLANTRISANT, Wales Feb 1 In a warehouse a dozen
miles to the northwest of Cardiff, the Royal Mint is running its
machines through the night to keep up with demand for one of the
big beneficiaries of the last year's political turmoil - gold
and silver bullion.
The 1,100-year-old Mint, based here since the 1960s, is
producing 50 percent more gold bullion coins and bars than it
was this time last year, director of bullion Chris Howard says,
while its sales in January rose by a third.
With growth prospects for its core minting business limited
by the advent of the cashless society, the Mint has focused
heavily on growing its bullion arm in the last few years.
Its contribution to the overall business's bottom line has
gone from negligible levels in 2012 to more than a quarter in
the last year.
"We used to send these out by the box," head of bullion
sales Nick Bowkett says, indicating stacks of silver coins
packed for transit in the Mint's bullion striking room. "Now we
ship them out by the pallet."
Next door, the Mint's core business -- producing
commemorative coins and legal tender for 60 different countries
-- is churning out crates of coinage, including the new 12-sided
British pound, due to launch in March. But it's the bullion arm
that is really ramping up.
While in global terms the Mint is still small -- its total
gold sales of 237,000 ounces last year were dwarfed by the U.S.
Mint's 1.2 million ounces of gold Eagle and Buffalo coin sales,
the Austrian Mint's 534,000 ounces of gold Philharmonic coin
sales, and the Perth Mint's 520,000 ounces of gold sales -- its
bullion unit expanded both revenue and profit by two-thirds last
year.
It is forecasting similar growth this year, through
expansion in its already core U.S. and German markets, and
elsewhere.
About 30 percent of its bullion sales - largely Britannia
coins, but also sovereigns, and bars ranging in size from 1 gram
to 1 kilogram - are made through the Mint's website, while a
further 70 percent goes to wholesale clients.
RETAIL EXPLOSION
Global retail investment in gold has exploded in the last 15
years. At nearly 1,000 tonnes last year, it was two and a half
times the levels seen in 2001.
While a sharp rise in investors selling gold back onto the
market after prices surged last year weighed on the net demand
figure, gold sales in Europe jumped after the Britain's Brexit
vote and resulting fluctuations in the currency markets.
The government-owned Mint's sales to Germany more than
doubled last year in volume terms, while UK sales rose by more
than a quarter.
"The excitement around Brexit, and the uncertainty, brought
a lot more (business), especially on to our ecommerce platform,"
Howard, a veteran of designer retail brands such as Guess and
Swarowski, said.
"The level of trading after Brexit was much higher than it
was before, and it has continued to be at that level."
Gold prices rose for the first year since 2012 last
year, by 10 percent, while in sterling terms gold
performed even more strongly, climbing 30 percent.
The turmoil seen in stock markets this month after U.S.
President Donald Trump took office and optimism over his plans
for the U.S. economy dissipated suggests that investors will
continue to need havens from risk.
A monthly Reuters poll of investment professionals across
Europe, the United States and Japan this week showed U.S. equity
holdings at their highest since June 2015, but also suggested
markets may have overcooked the "reflation" trade.
This year Howard expects sales to the United States and
Germany to stay strong, and he tips Asia -- home to the two
biggest physical bullion markets, China and India -- as a key
growth market.
That's not necessarily an easy sell. The mint has worked
around import restrictions into India through a licensing
agreement with Swiss-Indian refiner MMTC-PAMP, which produces
sovereigns on its behalf.
Howard admits that China, where last year traders reported
that Beijing was restricting imports, has been a tough market to
crack. "From 25 years of working in other industries, it's been
the same challenge everywhere," he says. "Everyone sees this
great opportunity, that China is where you should be -- but how
do you do it? It's exactly the same with bullion."
