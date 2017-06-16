Gold Reserve gets $40 mln of $1.03 bln settlement deal with Venezuela

June 16 Gold Reserve Inc said on Friday
it received $40 million from the government of Venezuela as part
of a $1.03 billion settlement arbitrated by the World Bank for
the termination of its Las Brisas gold concession in 2009.
Venezuela will pay the balance in installments over the next
two years as part of an amended Settlement Agreement, the
Canadian miner said.
The company said the settlement also includes the price
agreed for the mining data related to the Brisas, one of the
largest gold mines in Venezuela and in the world.
The miner, in August last year, had said Venezuela agreed to
acquire the company's mining data for $240 million as part of a
joint venture to exploit the Brisas mine.
