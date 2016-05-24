Russia, China add more gold reserves; Venezuela sells more

NEW YORK May 24 China and Russia, two of the largest holders of bullion, and Kazakhstan bolstered their gold reserves last month, while Venezuela sold off more of its bullion earlier this year, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.

Extending a prolonged buying spree, Russia added 16.2 tonnes to its reserves, China increased its holdings by 10.9 tonnes and Kazakhstan raised its tonnage by 3.2 tonnes. Turkey added 2.6 tonnes.

Belarus cut its holdings by 2.6 tonnes.

Venezuela sold 34.2 tonnes in February and another 8.5 tonnes in March. There was no data for the country for April.

