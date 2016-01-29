版本:
2016年 1月 30日

U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales surge 53 pct January, yr/yr

NEW YORK Jan 29 The U.S. Mint sold 124,000 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins in January, up 53 percent from a year ago, data showed on Friday, as spot prices rose but remained within sight of the near-six-year low reached in December.

Sales of American Eagle silver coins jumped to 5.95 million ounces, up 7.7 percent from January 2015. The strong sales came after the mint sold a record amount of silver coins in 2015 as low bullion prices attracted investors. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

