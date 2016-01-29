版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 30日 星期六 05:56 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle coin sales surge in January

(Recasts to include milestones; adds table, background)
    NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. Mint sales of American
Eagle bullion coins are off to a strong start this year as spot
prices remain near six-year lows, with year-over-year gold sales
up by more than 50 percent in January, data showed on Friday.
    Sales of silver coins, which have been on weekly allocations
since mid-2015 due to strong demand, were also higher.
    The U.S. Mint sold 124,000 ounces of American Eagle gold
bullion coins in January, up 53 percent from a year ago, as spot
prices rose but remained within sight of the
near-six-year low reached in December.
    Gold prices are up around 5 percent from the $1,045.85 per
ounce reached in December, the lowest for the spot contract in
nearly six years.
    Sales of American Eagle silver coins jumped to 5.95 million
ounces, up 7.7 percent from January 2015, data showed.
    The strong sales came after the mint sold a record amount of
silver coins in 2015 as low bullion prices fell to $13.60
per ounce in December, the lowest since August 2009, and
attracting investors.
    The unexpected surge in demand in mid-2015 cause the U.S.
Mint to temporarily run out of American Eagle silver coins in
July and forced mints around the world to ration sales.
 
    
 (in ounces)                                       
                 Gold             Silver           
                 2016    2015       2016       2015
 January      124,000  81,000  5,954,500  5,530,000
            

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐