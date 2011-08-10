SPDR Gold Trust holdings show negligible change

Aug 9 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), said its holdings were at 1296.53 tonnes on Wednesday from 1296.91 tonnes on Tuesday .

On Monday, SPDR Gold Trust registered its biggest one-day gain in more than a year, rising 1.8 percent, as investors flocked to seek refuge in bullion amid economic concerns triggered by a debt downgrade of the United States. [ID:nL3E7J83IH]

A day later, its holdings dropped 1 percent. (Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta in Bangalore)