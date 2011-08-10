SPDR Gold Trust holdings show negligible change

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
Aug 9 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), said its holdings were at 1296.53 tonnes on Wednesday from 1296.91 tonnes on Tuesday .
On Monday, SPDR Gold Trust registered its biggest one-day gain in more than a year, rising 1.8 percent, as investors flocked to seek refuge in bullion amid economic concerns triggered by a debt downgrade of the United States. [ID:nL3E7J83IH]
A day later, its holdings dropped 1 percent. (Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta in Bangalore)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)