CORRECTED-UBS precious metals trader Flotron on leave from bank-sources

(Corrects headline to say Flotron on leave from bank, not that he is no longer with it)

LONDON/ZURICH, March 19 Andre Flotron, a veteran precious metals trader at Switzerland's UBS, has been on leave from the bank since January, two sources in the gold market said on Wednesday.

Flotron had been trading precious metals with the bank since 1999. He was most recently based in Zurich, but had formerly worked for the bank in Stamford, Connecticut.

A spokesman for UBS said the bank had no comment to make on the matter. Flotron could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sources gave no reason for Flotron's departure. It was not clear whether his departure was final or whether he would return.

The bank said last week that it had widened out an internal probe of its foreign exchange operations to include precious metals trading, but another source with knowledge of the matter said his departure in January was not linked to the probe. (Reporting by Jan Harvey and Katharina Bart; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)