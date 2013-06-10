RPT-Miners may take more hits from weak gold prices after Newcrest

SYDNEY/TORONTO, June 10 The pain is not likely
to be over for investors in mining shares after the steepest
drop in gold prices in a generation led to a $6 billion asset
writedown at Australia's Newcrest Mining, fuelling
speculation of more to come.
A $200 plunge in prices in two days in April heightened
fears that gold's 12-year rally may have topped out.
For nearly a month the price has languished around 1,400 an
ounce, which could force more miners to write down the value of
their reserves - calculated based on a higher price - and
eroding the value of projects, some of which may no longer be
profitable.
Gold miners were already struggling with the impact of
soaring costs, including higher wages for workers and fuel
prices, which have reduced margins and eaten into cash
generation.
"We certainly expect we will see further writedowns from
other producers as we ... get closer to reporting season. It
could be a trend," said David Lennox, an analyst at Fat
Prophets.
Newcrest, Australia's biggest gold miner, said on Friday it
would write down the value of mines in Australia, Papua New
Guinea and Africa.
That turned the spotlight to miners such as African Barrick
Gold, owned by major Barrick Gold, and Newmont
Mining Corp, which use prices near or above current spot
levels to value reserves.
"I'm sure we'll see more such actions in the industry,"
Gordon Galt of Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd said.
"Over the next three months, we will see a substantial
amount of the gold equities sector getting rid of high-cost
ounces," said Galt, a former managing director at Newcrest.
Major diversified miners have been battered by writedowns in
recent months, sending top chief executives packing after
ambitious deals struck during the boom years turned sour. And
the gold industry has not been immune.
Barrick Gold, the world's top gold producer, wrote off $4.2
billion in February, largely related to its Lumwana copper
business, acquired with Equinox Minerals in 2011.
Kinross Gold Corp took a $3.2 billion charge related
to its Tasiast mine in Mauritania and the Chirano gold mine in
Ghana, both of which were acquired in the company's $7.1 billion
takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010. It previously wrote down
$2.94 billion in goodwill related to the two mines.
COST CUTS
When the gold price began to soar just over a decade ago,
miners raced to add ounces through exploration, with many using
high estimates to justify the push.
African Barrick Gold, along with parent Barrick, uses a
long-term price of $1,500 an ounce to calculate its reserves,
and others are not far off. Rival Goldcorp uses $1,350 an
ounce, and Newmont Mining goes with $1,400 an ounce - both
vulnerable at current spot prices, analysts say.
Many gold miners have already shelved projects that do not
meet new, more stringent economic guidelines. The next step will
be to review their gold price forecasts and determine the impact
that any change will have on operations and reserves.
"Mid-year is usually when the companies have to admit it to
themselves," said Pawel Rajszel, a mining analyst with Veritas
Investment Research. "They're halfway through, and there's got
to be a realization at some point that, 'You know what, we just
can't make those numbers.'"
But analysts said they will watch not just writedowns but
also the miners' push to concentrate on higher grade and higher
margin projects - a focus that could hit cash generation.
Global gold miners including South Africa-listed AngloGold
Ashanti Ltd, U.S.-based Newmont, Canada's Yamana Gold
Inc and Kinross have already flagged efforts to lower
costs and cut higher-cost production.
Barrick too is pushing to reduce its overhead costs and
recently cut support roles and redeployed some staff at its
higher-cost Australian operations.
African Barrick faces soaring costs at mines such as Buzwagi
in Tanzania, where the use of diesel to power generators has
sent costs soaring. In 2012 cash costs at Buzwagi hit $1,087 per
ounce, compared with $691 in 2011.
Overall at African Barrick, all-in costs are above the spot
price at $1,550 to $1,600.
"The costs keep going up and the price keeps falling,"
Rajszel said. "These companies have to do something."