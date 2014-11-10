BRIEF-Goldbach Group to change over to Domestic Standard of Six Swiss Exchange

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Nov 10 Goldbach Group Ag
* Says on Nov. 7, Six Swiss Exchange approved petition of Goldbach Group to change over to Domestic Standard on Dec. 8
* Says last day of trading with main standard will be Dec. 5
* Says change in standards (segment change) is associated with transition from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER standard and will apply retroactively from FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.