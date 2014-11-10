BRIEF-Goldbach Group to change over to Domestic Standard of Six Swiss Exchange

Nov 10 Goldbach Group Ag

* Says on Nov. 7, Six Swiss Exchange approved petition of Goldbach Group to change over to Domestic Standard on Dec. 8

* Says last day of trading with main standard will be Dec. 5

* Says change in standards (segment change) is associated with transition from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER standard and will apply retroactively from FY 2014