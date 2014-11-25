版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 25日

BRIEF-Goldbach Group appoints Raoul Gerber to Management Team

Nov 25Goldbach Group AG :

* Said on Monday appointed Raoul Gerber to the Management Team

* Said Gerber would officially assume his post as Chief Commercial Officer on the Executive Committee of Goldbach Group AG as of Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

