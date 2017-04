Aug 20 Goldbach Group AG : * Says H1 net sales CHF 217 million - net sales decrease 1.6 % * Says H1 EBIT CHF 9.7 million - EBIT-decrease 26 % * Says H1 net profit CHF 1.1 million * Says for the full year the Goldbach Group expects adjusted net profits as

forecasted in early 2014 * Says expects adjusted FY net profits to be in line with the (adjusted)

figures for 2012 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage