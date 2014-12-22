版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 02:38 BJT

BRIEF-Goldbach sells web TV platform for founder Gabathuler

Dec 22 Goldbach Group AG

* To sell web TV platform Wilmaa to its founder Thomas Gabathuler

* Sale will enable Goldbach to focus fully on its core business as a neutral advertising aggregator

* Price is subject to a confidentiality agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐