UPDATE 1-Goldcorp says work resumes at Argentina mine after union work halt

(Adds details on conciliation)

Oct 5 Work has resumed at Goldcorp Inc's Cerro Negro mine in Argentina, the company said on Monday, following the declaration of a mandatory 15-day conciliation period by the Santa Cruz Provincial Secretariat of Labor.

Workers at Cerro Negro, represented by the Asociacion Obrera Minera Argentina union, had halted work at the mine site last Friday.

"All personnel have been remobilized and the site is fully operational," Vancouver-based Goldcorp, the world's biggest gold miner by market value, said in a statement.

During the conciliation period, Goldcorp would work with employee representatives and government officials to reach a "fair and equitable" resolution, it said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

