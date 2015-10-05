UPDATE 1-Goldcorp says work resumes at Argentina mine after union work halt

(Adds details on conciliation)
Oct 5 Work has resumed at Goldcorp Inc's
Cerro Negro mine in Argentina, the company said on Monday,
following the declaration of a mandatory 15-day conciliation
period by the Santa Cruz Provincial Secretariat of Labor.
Workers at Cerro Negro, represented by the Asociacion
Obrera Minera Argentina union, had halted work at the mine site
last Friday.
"All personnel have been remobilized and the site is fully
operational," Vancouver-based Goldcorp, the world's biggest gold
miner by market value, said in a statement.
During the conciliation period, Goldcorp would work with
employee representatives and government officials to reach a
"fair and equitable" resolution, it said.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)