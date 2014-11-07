Goldcorp to offer new plan for Chile's El Morro mine

TORONTO Nov 7 Goldcorp Inc is working on
a new plan for its $3.9 billion El Morro gold and copper mine in
Chile, the company said on Friday, and has withdrawn the
project's environmental impact study after Chile's Supreme Court
halted development last month.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp, the world's most valuable gold
miner by market capitalization, said a project team has started
new studies to determine an optimal development plan for El
Morro that meets Goldcorp's investment return criteria.
Chile's Supreme Court said on Oct. 7 that local indigenous
groups that oppose the project must be better consulted, and
that an environmental permit issued for the project last year
should be suspended pending fresh consultations.
That decision overturned a local appeals court ruling last
April that dismissed an appeal lodged by the local Diaguita
indigenous community.
"While we were disappointed with the final Chilean court
ruling, it has afforded us a unique opportunity to challenge our
previous assumptions within the context of evolving industry
dynamics," Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said in a
statement.
"The goal of this effort is to deliver an even stronger
project that provides significant mutual benefits to the
surrounding community, our employees and our shareholders."
El Morro, which is 70 percent owned by Goldcorp and 30
percent owned by New Gold Inc, has been seen as a
large, low-cost copper and gold mine. Goldcorp had planned to
start production in 2017.
At the end of last year, Goldcorp said that on a 70 percent
basis, El Morro contained proven and probable gold reserves of
6.73 million ounces, and proven and probable copper reserves of
4.89 billion pounds.
Goldcorp shares were up 5 percent at C$22.43 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)