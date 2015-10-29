Goldcorp sees later production ramp-up at Cochenour mine

TORONTO Oct 29 Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold miner, delayed plans to ramp up production at its Cochenour mine in Canada through 2016, saying on Thursday it now expects that to happen in late 2016 and into 2017.

"We would certainly expect to see the production ramping up late next year and into 2017," Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes, said on a conference call with analysts.

Exploration work is underway to best locate ramps at the site, said the company. At full production, the mine is expected to produce 225,000-250,000 ounces of gold annually per year, but only "a few thousand ounces" were anticipated in 2016, Jeannes said.

