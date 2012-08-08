Goldcorp names new chief operating officer

TORONTO Aug 8 Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc named George Burns its new executive vice president and chief operating officer on Wednesday, replacing Steve Reid, who is leaving to pursue other interests.

Burns, who currently heads Goldcorp's operations in Mexico, oversaw the ramp-up at Goldcorp's flagship Peñasquito operation in Mexico and the growth of its Los Filos mine in the country.

Prior to this Burns looked after Goldcorp's Canadian and U.S. operations, where he led a major infrastructure investment project at its flagship Red Lake mine in northern Ontario. Burns has over three decades of experience in the mining industry and he was previously COO of Centerra Gold.

"The depth and breadth of George's industry experience, as well as his roles overseeing many of Goldcorp's largest mines and projects, make him the ideal person to lead our operating team," said Goldcorp's Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes in a statement.

Goldcorp, along with Canadian rivals like Barrick Gold Corp and Kinross Gold, have been battling operational setbacks and cost increases in recent months.

Last month, Goldcorp reported a big drop in second-quarter earnings as cash costs doubled partly in the face of setbacks at Peñasquito and Red Lake.

Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold miner, at the same time announced a 35 percent decline in second-quarter profits. It also warned that capital costs on Pascua-Lama, one of its biggest growth projects located on the border of Argentina and Chile, would come in much higher than forecast.