Goldcorp prices $1.5 billion debt offering

March 13 Goldcorp Inc, Canada's
second-largest gold mining company, priced a $1.50 billion
offering of senior unsecured notes on Wednesday.
The company said it would use some of the proceeds to repay
$862.5 million in convertible notes set to mature in August
2014. The rest will be used for capital expenditures, capital
investments or working capital.
The offering includes $500 million in 2.125 percent notes
due in 2018, and $1.0 billion in 3.70 percent notes due in 2023.
Goldcorp, which touts itself as a growth leader, is building
three new mines and plans to boost annual gold output by some 75
percent to up to 4.2 million ounces by 2017.
In contrast, many of the company's peers are shying away
from building new mines as soaring development costs and a
slipping bullion price make once-promising projects far less
attractive.