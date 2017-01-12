Goldcorp to sell Los Filos mine to Leagold

Jan 12 Canada's Goldcorp Inc, the world's
No. 3 gold miner by market value, said on Thursday it would sell
its Los Filos mine in Mexico to Leagold Mining Corp for
$438 million.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp put Los Filos on the block last
year as part of a plan to focus on more profitable, core mines.
Goldcorp, which hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell Los
Filos, said it will receive $279 million in cash, $71 million in
Leagold shares, and retain certain tax receivables of about $88
million.
