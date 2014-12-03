Goldcorp weighs investment in Guatemala after royalty hike plan

VANCOUVER Dec 3 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp
Inc said on Wednesday it will examine its future
investment in Guatemala following the country's move to raise
mining royalties from 1 percent to 10 percent.
Late last week, Guatemala's Congress changed a nearly
20-year-old mining law to raise the royalties. Proposals to
increase the levy had failed in previous years, and such a steep
increase had seemed unlikely.
Guatemalan President Otto Perez has yet to sign the measure
into law, but the country's main industrial chamber has already
said it is mulling a legal challenge.
Goldcorp, which operates the Marlin mine, the country's
largest, said it would have to look at its future investment in
Guatemala as a result of the new measures.
"In light of the proposed royalty increase, we will need to
revisit our future investment plans in the country in order to
ensure that we can generate the best returns for our
shareholders," Goldcorp spokeswoman Christine Marks said in an
emailed statement.
Marks added that the Marlin mine, which is expected to
produce up to 185,000 ounces of gold this year, is nearing the
end of its life, and thus the new measures would have "limited
impact on Goldcorp's overall financials."
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)