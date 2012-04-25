Goldcorp profit hurt by hurdles at Ontario mine

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's Goldcorp Inc
reported a slight increase in its first-quarter operating profit
on Wednesday, as operational hurdles at one of its largest mines
partly offset gains from a sharp increase in bullion prices.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp said adverse ground conditions at
Red Lake in northern Ontario delayed the development of new
mining faces in the operations' high-grade zone. That, together
with lower grade in other areas of the mine, led to a slow start
to 2012.
Excluding an impairment charge related to certain equity
investments and other one-time items, earnings rose to $404
million, or 50 cents a share, from a year-earlier profit of $392
million or 49 cents.
Net earnings dropped to $479 million or 51 cents a share,
from $651 million or 81 cents, a year earlier.