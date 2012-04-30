UPDATE 2-Goldcorp says court suspends Chile project green nod

* Says suspends all operations at the project
* Says will meet with environmental officials
April 30 Goldcorp Inc, Canada's No. 2
gold miner, said environmental permit approval for its El Morro
copper-gold project was suspended by the Supreme Court of Chile.
Sociedad Contractual Minera El Morro, which is 70 percent
owned by Goldcorp and rest by New Gold Inc, suspended
all field work at the project, the companies said.
The permit was cancelled on Friday on the grounds that the
environmental agency had not adequately consulted nor
compensated the indigenous people.
Miners in Chile have been hit by protests by indigenous
communities demanding stricter environmental protections and
wider distribution of the benefits of a long mining boom.
Goldcorp had approached the Supreme Court against the
striking down of its permit by a lower court in February. The
approval for the permit was issued on March 14, 2011.
El Morro, which holds reserves of 6.1 million pounds of
copper and 8.4 million ounces of gold, is expected to cost $3.9
billion to develop.
The companies will meet with environmental officials to
confirm the scope of permitted activities pending compliance
with the court's decision.
The company's shares, which have fallen over 5 percent since
it reported its a lower profit last week, closed at C$38.38 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.