UPDATE 2-Goldcorp operating profit lifted by gold price

* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.57 vs $0.33 a year earlier
* Q3 EPS from continuing ops $0.41 vs $0.32 a yr earlier
* Q3 revenue up almost 50 pct to $1.31 bln
* Reaffirms 2011 production forecast of 2.50-2.55 mln oz
(Adds details on outlook; figures in U.S. dollars)
Oct 26 Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) said on Wednesday
its third-quarter operating earnings rose 10.2 percent, driven
largely by a sharp increase in the price of gold.
Goldcorp, one of the world's top gold miners, said output
in the quarter rose slightly as production gains at its
Penasquito mine in Mexico and its Marlin mine in Guatemala more
than offset the impact of production declines at some of its
other operations.
The company said its quarterly earnings from continuing
operations rose to $336 million, or 41 cents a share, from $305
million, or 32 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding losses from the foreign exchange translation of
deferred income tax liabilities and other one-time items, the
company said its adjusted earnings in the quarter ended Sept.
30 rose 88 percent to $459 million, or 57 cents a share.
The Vancouver-based company said its average realized gold
price in the quarter rose 39 percent to $1,719 an ounce from
$1,239 a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose nearly 50 percent to $1.31 billion.
On a net basis, the company said earnings fell more than 50
percent, as its year-before results were boosted by large
one-time gain from discontinued operations.
REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK
Goldcorp reaffirmed its revised 2011 production guidance of
between 2.5 million and 2.55 million ounces of gold.
Total cash costs for the year are expected to range between
$180 and $220 per ounce on a by-product basis; and between $500
and $550 per ounce on a co-product basis, the company said.
Goldcorp said its strong balance sheet and its increasing
cash flows leave it well-positioned to fund projects in its
pipeline.
The company also indicated it may boost its dividend after
it completes its mine planning and budgeting process, which is
currently underway. Goldcorp is developing projects in the
Dominican Republic, Argentina, Canada and Chile.
The company said more than 75 percent of the construction
work at the the Pueblo Viejo project in the Dominican Republic
is complete and first production is now expected in mid-2012.
The project is being developed in partnership with Barrick Gold
(ABX.TO).
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)