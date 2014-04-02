版本:
Goldcorp suspends operations at Los Filos mine in Mexico

April 2 Goldcorp Inc said on Wednesday it suspended operations at its Los Filos mine in Mexico because of a dispute with an organization of local landowners.

The miner said it has not been able to negotiate the renewal of an occupancy agreement that expired March 31, but discussions with representatives of the Carrizalillo Ejido group are still ongoing. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
