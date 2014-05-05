版本:
2014年 5月 5日

Goldcorp resumes operations at Los Filos mine in Mexico

May 5 Goldcorp Inc has resumed operations at its Los Filos mine in Mexico after reaching a new five-year occupancy agreement with local landowners, the company said on Monday.

The Vancouver-based miner suspended operations at Los Filos after its previous agreement, with an organization of landowners known as an ejido, expired on March 31. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
