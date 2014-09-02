版本:
Goldcorp suspends Mexico mine operations on pit wall instability

Sept 2 Goldcorp Inc has suspended mining at its El Sauzal mine in Mexico as a safety precaution after instability in the pit wall, the Canadian-based gold mining company said on Tuesday.

The mine, which is in its final year of active mine life, is experiencing movement in the highwall slope of the Trini pit, Goldcorp said.

A geotechnical team is assessing the impact of the movement on the mine, which had been expected to produce around 105,000 ounces of gold this year. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, editing by G Crosse)
