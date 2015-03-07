版本:
Four workers at Mexico Goldcorp mine missing, may be kidnapped - prosecutor

MEXICO CITY, March 6 Four workers at a Mexico mine owned by Goldcorp Inc. have gone missing and were possibly kidnapped, the state attorney general's office said in a statement on Friday.

Goldcorp, the world's biggest gold producer by market value, owns the Los Filos mine in the violent southern Mexican state of Guerrero.

The workers seemed to have been taken on their way home at the end of the day, the attorney general's office said. It is appealing for information to help find them

Guerrero state has the highest homicide rate in the country and was where, in September, 43 student teachers were abducted by corrupt police and apparently massacred by drug gang members.

Goldcorp did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Robert Birsel)
