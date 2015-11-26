Goldcorp suspends Musselwhite mine in Canada after death

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
TORONTO Nov 26 Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold miner, said on Thursday operations at its Musselwhite mine in northern Ontario were suspended after a scoop operator working underground was killed.
An unexpected fall of rock accident occurred early on Wednesday morning, the Vancouver-based company said, completely covering the scoop with material and leading to a fatal injury.
Operations will remain suspended until authorities complete their investigation, Goldcorp said. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.