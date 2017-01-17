UPDATE 2-Gold miner Goldcorp details growth plan, shares rise

(Recasts; adds details from investor day, analyst comment)
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER Jan 17 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp
Inc detailed an ambitious growth plan on Tuesday that
includes increasing production as well as yet-to-be-mined
reserves by 20 percent over the next five years from existing
operations and deposits, lifting its shares.
At an investor day event, the Vancouver-based miner focused
on the exploration potential at its mine sites and projects in
the Americas, a turnaround from recent years when most miners'
attention was on reducing costs, not growth.
"Growth is not as dirty a word as it was a couple of years
ago," Goldcorp Chief Executive David Garofalo said, warning that
the gold industry risked becoming irrelevant if it did not
reverse a trend of falling output and reserves.
Goldcorp late on Monday said it expected to increase gold
output by a fifth over the next five years to about 3 million
ounces, driven by capacity ramp-ups at its Cerro Negro mine in
Argentina and the Eleonore mine in Canada.
Its gold reserves are forecast to rise 20 percent to 50
million ounces in the same period from the conversion of
existing resources at its Century project in Ontario, Peñasquito
mine in Mexico and Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.
Goldcorp forecast its all-in sustaining costs - the industry
benchmark - falling by 20 percent to $700 an ounce by 2020.
"It is this long-term strategy of rising production and
falling costs, with a focus on key current assets, that has us
very excited about the future of Goldcorp," Desjardins analyst
Michael Parkin said in a note to clients.
In late afternoon trading, Goldcorp's shares were 3.4
percent firmer at C$19.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange,
outperforming the S&P/TSX Gold Index, which was up 1.7
percent.
In order to stem falling industry production and reserves,
the world's biggest gold miners should partner to share the
financial and other risks of developing large gold deposits,
Garofalo said.
"What we are looking to do on the M&A side is find more of
those large resources that are undeveloped right now and do so
in partnership with some of our senior peer companies," he said.
"It is better to have two heads, to have two technical
teams, two balance sheets," he said.
Corporate mergers and acquisitions, where one gold miner
buys another, were likely not on the cards for any of the big
producers as they are "very difficult to do," Garofalo said.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, G Crosse)