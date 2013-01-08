Goldcorp sees 2013 gold production rising about 10 pct

Jan 7 Goldcorp Inc, one of Canada's
biggest gold miners, said it expects gold production to rise by
about 10 percent to between 2.55 million and 2.80 million ounces
in 2013.
The company also raised its annual dividend by 11 percent to
60 Canadian cents ($0.61) per share.
"We expect to deliver meaningful production growth in 2013,
driven by solid performance expected throughout the portfolio as
well as the ramp-up in production at the Pueblo Viejo joint
venture in the Dominican Republic," Goldcorp said in a
statement.
"Production is expected to build in the second half of the
year," it added.
The company said it is working with Chilean authorities to
fix deficiencies at its stalled $3.9 billion El Morro
copper-gold project, including advancing the consultation
process.
Chile's Supreme Court in April upheld the suspension of an
environmental permit for El Morro, in one of the biggest legal
blows to a mine in the country. An appeals court had struck down
the permit at the request of an indigenous agricultural
community.
Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes told Reuters in
November he hoped the mine would receive a new permit within the
next year. The mine had previously been expected to begin
production in 2017.
The company said on Monday it expects five-year cash costs
to remain below C$500 per ounce.
Goldcorp produced 696,700 ounces of gold in the fourth
quarter.