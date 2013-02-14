Goldcorp adjusted profit down on lower sales

BRIEF-Aveo announces pricing of $15 mln public offering of common stock
* Aveo announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
Feb 14 Goldcorp Inc reported a 12 percent drop in adjusted profit on Thursday, as revenues fell on lower gold sales.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, profit was $465 million, or 57 cents a share, in the quarter ended December 31 compared with $531 million, or 66 cents a share in the year-ago quarter.
Net earnings were $504 million, or $62 cents a share, compared with $405 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $1.4 billion on lower gold sales.
* Amazon Web Services - announced Amazon connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service
* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x