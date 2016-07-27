UPDATE 1-Miner Goldcorp reports loss as output falls by a third

(Recasts with earnings estimate, adds production data)
July 27 Goldcorp Inc on Wednesday posted
a far bigger second-quarter net loss than expected as production
fell by almost one-third and costs rose partly due to a
maintenance shutdown and slow restart of its biggest mine.
Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market
value, also said it would go ahead with plans to expand its
Penasquito mine in Mexico and Musselwhite mine in Canada.
Production at Vancouver-based Goldcorp, which operates only
in the Americas, plunged to 613,400 ounces in the quarter from
908,000 ounces in the year-ago period.
Goldcorp said it had expected gold production to decline
mainly due to lower ore grades and a 10-day mill shutdown for
maintenance at Penasquito. Operations resumed more slowly than
had been expected.
The exhaustion of surface stockpiles at its Cerro Negro mine
in Argentina, as well as a decision to lay off workers at the
site, also reduced output.
All-in sustaining costs to produce an ounce of gold, an
industry cost benchmark, rose to $1,067 from $853 a year ago in
the quarter. Most other gold miners' costs have been falling.
Goldcorp reported a net loss of $78 million, or 9 cents a
share, in the three months to end-June. That compared with net
earnings of $392 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 3 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Goldcorp affirmed its 2016 gold production forecast of 2.8
million to 3.1 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $850
to $925 per ounce.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris
Reese and Richard Chang)