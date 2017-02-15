Canadian gold miner Goldcorp reports fourth-quarter profit

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Goldcorp Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to a steep loss a year ago, as much lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas offset lower production.
Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of $101 million, or 12 cents a share, in the three months ended December. That compared with a loss of $4.3 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier when the Canadian miner wrote down the value of a mine in Argentina. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring