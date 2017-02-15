版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:17 BJT

Canadian gold miner Goldcorp reports fourth-quarter profit

Feb 15 Goldcorp Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to a steep loss a year ago, as much lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas offset lower production.

Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of $101 million, or 12 cents a share, in the three months ended December. That compared with a loss of $4.3 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier when the Canadian miner wrote down the value of a mine in Argentina. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐