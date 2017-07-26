FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
UPDATE 1-Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上10点54分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Rewrites with analyst expectations, improved cost forecast)

VANCOUVER, July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.

Vancouver-based Goldcorp said Jason Attew, who is Goldcorp's senior vice president of corporate development and strategy, would replace Ball, who was leaving as "part of a planned succession".

Goldcorp, which is the world's fourth-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of $135 million, or 16 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

That compared with a loss of $78 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier when production slumped due to a maintenance shutdown and slow restart at its biggest mine, Penasquito, in Mexico.

Adjusted for one-off items, earnings were 12 cents a share, ahead of analyst estimates of 8 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Goldcorp left unchanged its 2017 gold production forecast at approximately 2.5 million ounces. But it reduced its forecast for all-in sustaining costs, the industry benchmark, to $825 an ounce from $850 before, reflecting progress on its cost reduction program.

The company produced 635,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter at $800 an ounce. That compared with 613,000 ounces at a cost of $1,067 per ounce in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below