Goldcorp shares down on lower 2012 outlook

July 11 Shares of Goldcorp Inc fell more
than 10 percent on Wednesday, a day after Canada's second
largest gold miner cut its 2012 production outlook on
operational issues at its two largest mines.
Goldcorp said late on Tuesday that it now expects to produce
2.35 million to 2.45 million ounces of gold in 2012, down from a
previous estimate of 2.6 million ounces.
The company cited operational issues at its Red Lake mine in
Ontario and Penasquito mine in Mexico for the lower production
targets.
Goldcorp's shares were down 10.6 percent at C$33.64 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon. The stock has
fallen more than 25 percent so far this year, in line with its
competitors Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp
.
"We view this announcement as negative for the next quarter
or two until the market resolves the uncertainty surrounding the
production profile at Red Lake and Peñasquito," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Stephen Walker wrote in a note to clients.
Walker lowered his price target for the miner to $52 from a
previous estimate of $62, but maintained his "outperformed"
rating on the gold miner.