Goldcorp to sell Tahoe Resources stake in C$1 bln bought deal

June 15 Goldcorp Inc will sell its 25.6 percent stake in Tahoe Resources Inc for C$998.5 million ($811.26 million) in a bought deal, the two precious metals producers said on Monday.

GMP Securities and BMO Capital Markets will act as joint bookrunners on the deal, which will involve the sale of Goldcorp's 58 million Tahoe shares at a price of C$17.20. ($1 = 1.2308 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)