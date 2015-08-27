版本:
Canada's Goldcorp, Teck team up to develop Chile mine projects

TORONTO Aug 27 Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold miner, and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday that they have agreed to form a joint venture to combine and develop neighboring projects in Chile.

In a move that will cut development costs as metal prices languish at multi-year lows, Goldcorp will combine its El Morro project with Teck's Relincho project.

A preliminary economic assessment plans a conveyor to transport ore from the El Morro to a single line mill at Relincho. An initial capital cost target of $3.5 billion to bring the two projects into production compares to previous estimates of $3.9 billion for El Morro and $4.5 billion for Relincho. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

