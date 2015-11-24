Dry bulker Golden Ocean misses Q3 forecasts, market to remain tough

BRIEF-Noble Corp provides fleet contract status update
* Noble Corporation PLC provides fleet contract status update
OSLO Nov 24 Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean reported a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss on Tuesday and said the market would remain difficult for the next six to twelve months.
Golden Ocean, controlled by shipping tycoon John "Big Wolf" Fredriksen, said it made a net loss of $40.7 million in the third quarter, lagging expectations for a loss of $19 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Slower coal and iron ore demand from China - the world's biggest industrial importer - have battered the dry bulk sector, already in the midst of its worst ever downturn. . (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt load of about $6.3 billion but said it would not sell its call center business, which it had tried to do last year.
* CEO Michael Burke's FY 2016 total compensation $15.1 million versus $18.6 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2jtsCRH) Further company coverage: