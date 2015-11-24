Golden Ocean CEO says not considering share issue

OSLO Nov 24 Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean Group said on Tuesday it did not consider an equity issue to improve its liquidity and balance sheet following challenging markets conditions.

"We are not considering equity issue. We are working on other options, including sale and leaseback," Golden Ocean Chief Executive Herman Billung told an investor conference. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)