BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group: vessel transactions and adjustments to newbuilding program

April 27 Golden Ocean Group Ltd
:
* Says has entered into several agreements concerning its
fleet
* Has agreed with Ship Finance a sale leaseback transaction
of eight Capesize vessels currently owned by Golden Ocean
* The total acquisition price will be $272 million
* The vessels are expected to be delivered to Ship Finance
within July 2015, subject to customary closing conditions
* The vessels will be chartered on time-charter basis to a
subsidiary of Golden Ocean for a period of 10 years
* The daily base charter rate will be $17,600 during the
first seven years, and $14,900 thereafter
* In addition, there will be a 33% profit share for revenues
above the base rate, calculated and paid on a quarterly basis
* Says has also reached agreements with several of its yards
to delay the construction of the newbuilding contracts with
about 75 months on aggregate basis
* This will postpone capital expenditure and possible cash
burn on sailing vessels as the market is currently below cash
break even
* After this it is expected that 6 vessels will be delivered
in 2015, 15 vessels in 2016 and 4 vessels in 2017
* Says has agreed to sell four of the Capesize vessels
currently under construction at a Chinese yard to a third party
* For three of the vessels Golden Ocean will charter the
vessels back on time charter for 6 to 12 months and the sales
price is in line with the original contract price.
* Says has sold the vessels Channel Alliance and Channel
Navigator to a third party
* Following these transactions Golden Ocean has secured
financing for all newbuilding contracts except nine vessels with
delivery in 2016 and 2017 and none of the existing loan
facilities are due for refinancing before 2018
* Says initiatives are taken in order to strengthen the cash
position and balance sheet of the company in the current weak
market
* Says "is not abandoning its strategy to be a much needed
consolidator within the industry, but is rather positioning
itself for interesting opportunities which are expected to be
available over the coming months"
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)