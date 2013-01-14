Five former Cargill traders join Singapore palm oil firm -source

SINGAPORE Jan 14 Five former Cargill
traders have joined Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden-Agri
Resources Ltd early this year, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The source, who asked not to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak to the media, said the four traders and
veteran dealer Paul Hickman started trading last week.
He declined to give a reason for the move, although industry
sources said Golden-Agri has been looking for an experienced
team to market its products as the firm plans to double its
Indonesian palm oil refining capacity.
A Golden-Agri spokesman did not immediately comment on the
company hiring the four traders but said the move to bring
Hickman on board would "strengthen the downstream strategy of
Golden-Agri."
The edible oil traders, led by Hickman, left the Singapore
vegetable oil trading desk of global commodities trading giant
Cargill in mid-July last year.
Since then industry participants had speculated the traders
were headed to competitors in Asia, such as commodities trader
Glencore or Singapore-listed palm oil processor Wilmar
International.
Golden-Agri told the Singapore stock exchange last month it
appointed Hickman as its new head of global vegetable oils and
oilseeds starting on Jan 2 although it did not say in the
statement if his team would follow.
Golden-Agri's subsidiaries include Jakarta-listed SMART TBK
, which manages all of Golden-Agri's oil palm
plantations and expects 2013 output to rise as much as 10
percent on the year to about 2.4 million tonnes.
Indonesia's Widjaja family controls both firms, which
dominate the Indonesian plantation sector, together with
Singapore-listed competitors Indofood Agri Resources
and Wilmar International.