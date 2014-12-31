N.Y. mortgage lender settles U.S. civil fraud lawsuit

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 31 A New York mortgage company has
agreed to a $36 million judgment and its former president will
pay $300,000 to resolve civil claims that they defrauded the
federal government into insuring poor quality home loans,
costing taxpayers millions of dollars.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan on Wednesday
announced the settlement of claims against Golden First Mortgage
Corp, of Great Neck, New York, and David Movtady, its president.
Movtady also accepted a permanent ban from doing business
with the government. It was not immediately clear how the $36
million might be collected.
The defendants admitted to and accepted responsibility for
failing to ensure that loans they submitted to the Federal
Housing Administration's Direct Endorsement Lender Program
qualified for insurance.
Golden First participated in the program from 1989 to 2010.
Bharara accused the company of emphasizing speed and volume
over quality, and said its use of just three workers to close
100 to 200 loans a month made it impossible to perform adequate
due diligence.
The government said such conduct caused losses for the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development, of which the FHA is
a part, as loans defaulted at an "extraordinarily high" rate,
topping 60 percent on $707 million of loans since 2002.
According to court papers, the government paid more than $24
million of insurance claims on Golden First loans from July 2007
to August 2013.
"This settlement holds Golden First and its owner, David
Movtady, accountable for lying to the Government about
compliance with HUD requirements and approving bad loans,"
Bharara said in a statement.
Kevin Keating, a lawyer for the defendants, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment, including on how
the $36 million will be paid. Jim Margolin, a spokesman for
Bharara, had no immediate comment.
The case is part of a government crackdown on lenders it
believes fueled the housing crisis by issuing risky home loans.
Several lenders including Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG have
resolved federal lawsuits over FHA-insured loans. Wells Fargo &
Co is a defendant in another such case.
Under the Direct Endorsement Lender Program, the FHA does
not review home loans before they win approval for insurance,
but lenders are supposed to follow the program's rules.
The case is U.S. v. Golden First Mortgage Corp et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-02227.
