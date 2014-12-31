UPDATE 1-N.Y. mortgage lender settles U.S. civil fraud lawsuit

(Adds comments, paragraph 10)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK Dec 31 A New York mortgage company has agreed to a $36 million judgment and its former president will pay $300,000 to resolve civil claims that they defrauded the federal government into insuring poor quality home loans, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan on Wednesday announced the settlement of claims against Golden First Mortgage Corp, of Great Neck, New York, and David Movtady, its president.

Movtady also accepted a permanent ban on doing business with the government. It was not immediately clear how the $36 million might be collected.

The defendants admitted to and accepted responsibility for failing to ensure that loans they submitted to the Federal Housing Administration's Direct Endorsement Lender Program qualified for insurance.

Golden First participated in the program from 1989 to 2010.

Bharara accused the company of emphasizing speed and volume over quality, and said its use of just three workers to close 100 to 200 loans a month made it impossible to perform adequate due diligence.

The government said such conduct caused losses for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, of which the FHA is a part, as loans defaulted at an "extraordinarily high" rate, topping 60 percent on $707 million of loans since 2002.

According to court papers, the government paid more than $24 million of insurance claims on Golden First loans from July 2007 to August 2013.

"This settlement holds Golden First and its owner, David Movtady, accountable for lying to the Government about compliance with HUD requirements and approving bad loans," Bharara said in a statement.

Kevin Keating, a lawyer for the defendants, did not respond to requests for comment, including on how the $36 million might be paid. Jim Margolin, a spokesman for Bharara, declined to comment.

The case is part of a government crackdown on lenders it believes fueled the housing crisis by issuing risky home loans.

Several lenders including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG have resolved federal lawsuits over FHA-insured loans. Wells Fargo & Co is a defendant in another such case.

Under the Direct Endorsement Lender Program, the FHA does not review home loans before they win approval for insurance, but lenders are supposed to follow the program's rules.

The case is U.S. v. Golden First Mortgage Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-02227. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)