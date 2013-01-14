版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 04:03 BJT

Golden Globes TV audience best for six years

Jan 14 Sunday's broadcast of the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards received its best ratings in six years, outpacing other award shows such as the Emmys and People's Choice Awards, NBC said on Monday.

The three-hour broadcast on NBC was up 28 percent in the coveted 18-to-49 age group, and spiked 17 percent in total viewers versus last year's show, according to figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Some 19.7 million Americans tuned in to the show, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, compared to 16.8 million who watched last year when acidic Briton Ricky Gervais was hosting.

Sunday's big Golden Globe winners were musical "Les Miserables," which won three awards, and Iran hostage drama "Argo," which won best dramatic movie and best director for Ben Affleck.

NBC is a united of Comcast Corp
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐