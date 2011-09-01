Golden Predator acquires more property in Yukon

Sept 1 Golden Predator Corp said it
acquired the Livingstone district in the Yukon, raising its land
holdings in the region by about 43 percent.
The Yukon-focused explorer, which had about 4,000 square km
in the Yukon in July, has now increased its mineral rights
holdings to more than 5,700 square km.
Yukon is in Canada's mainland northwest and its capital
Whitehorse was at the centre of the late-19th century Klondike
Gold Rush. Golden Predator entered the Yukon three years ago.
The core area of the Livingston district covers a number of
creeks that have reported production of over 50,000 ounces of
placer gold since the turn of the century, the company said.
"In addition, a significant number of new properties have
been acquired through staking in the Selwyn basin as well as
other prospective areas identified from the company's
reconnaissance activities," Golden Predator said.
The new properties are accessible by helicopter from the
Livingstone airstrip and partially accessible via winter road
from Whitehorse.
Shares of the company, which expects its flagship Brewery
Creek project to begin producing gold in 2013, closed at C$1.17
on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has gained
about 56 percent of its value so far this year.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)