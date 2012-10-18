版本:
BRIEF-Moody's cuts Golden State Petroleum to Caa1

Oct 18 Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp : * Moody's downgrades Golden State Petroleum to caa1, outlook stable * Rpt-moody's downgrades golden state petroleum to caa1, outlook stable

