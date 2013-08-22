版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 14:19 BJT

Gold Fields to buy Barrick Gold's Australian assets for $300 mln

JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 South African gold producer Gold Fields said on Thursday it plans to buy Barrick Gold's Australian assets for $300 million.

The acquisition will add 452,000 ounces to Gold Fields' annual production. Gold Fields expects to produce between 1.83 and 1.9 million ounces this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐