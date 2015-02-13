Goldman ex-programmer sues FBI agents, claims rights violations

Feb 12 A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
computer programmer on Thursday sued the FBI agents who
investigated him in connection with allegations he stole secret
code from the bank's computers, contending they violated his
constitutional rights.
Sergey Aleynikov, the former programmer, filed his lawsuit
in U.S. District Court in New Jersey less than two months before
he faces an April 1 jury trial in a related criminal case in a
New York state court in Manhattan.
His lawsuit contends the FBI agents engaged in a "malicious"
federal prosecution and violated constitutional protections
against unreasonable search and seizure. Aleynikov was convicted
at trial but later won an appeal.
The lawsuit said the agents further violated his rights by
retaining and transferring evidence seized during his arrest to
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose office brought
the pending state court charges after Aleynikov won the federal
appeal.
Aleynikov's complaint names as defendants Federal Bureau of
Investigation agents Michael McSwain and Eugene Casey, as well
as other unnamed agents. Representatives for the FBI did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Aleynikov, 45, spent 11 months in prison after a federal
jury in Manhattan convicted him in 2010 of stealing trade
secrets from Goldman in violation of the National Stolen
Property Act and Economic Espionage Act.
Prosecutors had accused Aleynikov of stealing Goldman
computer code in 2009 as he prepared to join a Chicago high
frequency trading startup.
A federal appeals court threw out the conviction in February
2012, finding his conduct did not constitute an offense under
the statutes. But Vance unexpectedly revived the case later that
year when he charged Aleynikov with state crimes.
The lawsuit against the FBI agents came two days after
Aleynikov sued Goldman Sachs to advance his legal fees to defend
against its civil claims against him.
Goldman asserted those claims in counter-suing Aleynikov for
damages after he sued the bank in New Jersey in a so far
unsuccessful effort to have his legal fees
advanced.
Aleynikov has incurred more than $3 million of legal fees
tied to Goldman, where he had been a vice president, court
papers show.
